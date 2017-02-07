wrestling / News
WWE News: Celebration Set For Next Week, US Title Match Advertised For Fastlane
February 7, 2017 | Posted by
– WZ reports that local Milwaukee advertisements are showing Sami Zayn vs. Chris Jericho for the United States Championship at WWE Fastlane.
– Set for next week’s Raw is a “Festival Of Friendship” hosted by Chris Jericho with Kevin Owens. Jericho suggested the party after he won his match against Zayn tonight.
The @WrestleMania of friendship?! Sounds like we're in for a heck of a celebration next week in Las Vegas! #RAW @FightOwensFight @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/uYQyGqUSgH
— WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2017
PLUS: #USChampion @IAmJericho will honor @WWE #UniversalChampion @FightOwensFight with the first-ever #FestivalOfFriendship next week! #RAW pic.twitter.com/Evql4MFRMx
— WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2017