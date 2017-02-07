wrestling / News

WWE News: Celebration Set For Next Week, US Title Match Advertised For Fastlane

February 7, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

WZ reports that local Milwaukee advertisements are showing Sami Zayn vs. Chris Jericho for the United States Championship at WWE Fastlane.

– Set for next week’s Raw is a “Festival Of Friendship” hosted by Chris Jericho with Kevin Owens. Jericho suggested the party after he won his match against Zayn tonight.

