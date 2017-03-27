– John Cena and Nikki Bella will be the guests on Jonathan Coachman’s Off the Top Rope segment on ESPN SportsCenter this week, promoting WrestleMania 33. The ESPN team are in Orlando all weekend covering the PPV.

– WWE posted the following promo for NXT Takeover: Orlando, which takes place on Saturday:

– Here is this week’s Raw Fallout video, with Bayley discussing her match with Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax at WrestleMania. Bayley gives Nia Jax credit for standing tall after the tag team match between the four on Raw but says that she’s not unbeatable and says she’s going to prove to everyone on Sunday that she’s a deserving champion: