WWE News: Cena Comments on Inducting Kurt Angle Into Hall of Fame, Cathy Kelley Looks at SRW Series
March 16, 2017 | Posted by
– John Cena took to Twitter after it was announced that he will be inducting Kurt Angle into the WWE Hall of Fame, posting:
Thank you for everything you taught me and grateful to be a part of such a historic moment in @WWE history. https://t.co/Ti4r7odp9t
— John Cena (@JohnCena) March 16, 2017
– Cathy Kelley’s latest video looks at WWE’s Southpaw Regional Wrestling series ahead of its premiere tomorrow on WWE’s YouTube channel and WWE.com: