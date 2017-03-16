wrestling / News

WWE News: Cena Comments on Inducting Kurt Angle Into Hall of Fame, Cathy Kelley Looks at SRW Series

March 16, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– John Cena took to Twitter after it was announced that he will be inducting Kurt Angle into the WWE Hall of Fame, posting:

– Cathy Kelley’s latest video looks at WWE’s Southpaw Regional Wrestling series ahead of its premiere tomorrow on WWE’s YouTube channel and WWE.com:

article topics :

Cathy Kelley, John Cena, Kurt Angle, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading