WWE News: Cena Compares Himself to Tom Brady, Total Divas Return Announced

January 25, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Cena

– WWE has announced that Total Divas return on April 4th. Wednesday night was the midseason finale:

– TMZ spoke with John Cena and asked him about the New England Patriots being in the Superbowl. Cena says he is confident the Pats will beat the Atlanta Flacons and compared himself to Tom Brady:

