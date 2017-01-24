wrestling / News
WWE News: Cena Debuts New Ring Gear, Mickie James/Alexa Bliss Tension Teased, Batista Movie Gets Buzz at Sundance
– Cena’s new ring gear as seen on Smackdown is now available for purchase on WWEShop.com:
#RespectEarnIt – New @JohnCena Authentic Line
Available now at #WWEShop!https://t.co/pRDHwi2eWF#WWE #SDLive #JohnCena #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/hJ7nq6CGkb
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) January 25, 2017
– Mickie James teased a bit of tension down the line with Alexa Bliss during her appearance on Talking Smack. Speaking with Shane McMahon, she noted that “not everyone can remain friends forever”:
"Not everyone can remain friends forever." – @MickieJames
Is that a red-flag warning for @AlexaBliss_WWE??#TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/dgoR8SWmds
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 25, 2017
– Batista’s latest film is picking up positive buzz during its screening at Sundance. The film, Bushwick, stars Batista and Brittany Snow and is set in a modern-day Civil War. When a Texas military force invades the Brooklyn neighborhood they call home, 20-year-old Lucy (Brittany Snow) and war veteran Stupe (Dave Bautista) are forced to rely on each other to survive.
The trailer for the film is below: