– Cena’s new ring gear as seen on Smackdown is now available for purchase on WWEShop.com:

– Mickie James teased a bit of tension down the line with Alexa Bliss during her appearance on Talking Smack. Speaking with Shane McMahon, she noted that “not everyone can remain friends forever”:

– Batista’s latest film is picking up positive buzz during its screening at Sundance. The film, Bushwick, stars Batista and Brittany Snow and is set in a modern-day Civil War. When a Texas military force invades the Brooklyn neighborhood they call home, 20-year-old Lucy (Brittany Snow) and war veteran Stupe (Dave Bautista) are forced to rely on each other to survive.

The trailer for the film is below: