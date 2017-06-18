– During a Facebook Live Q&A on Sunday afternoon, John Cena have his pick for the Money in the Bank winner. Cena said that he doesn’t know for sure because it’s up for grabs, but said he likes Shinsuke Nakamura. He was unable to give a prediction for the WWE Championship match but said that Randy Orton just needs one RKO to win.

– WWE posted the following video of Randy Orton’s win at Money in the Bank 2013. The video features the end of the match when Paul Heyman turned on CM Punk which allowed Orton to win.

– WWE also posted another teaser for their announcement this Monday featuring the Undertaker’s gear, as you can see below: