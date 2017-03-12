wrestling / News
WWE News: Cena & Heyman Hype MSG Show, Austin Aries Works Out, Orton on WWE Fury
– John Cena and Paul Heyman posted to Twitter hyping today’s house show in Madison Square Garden:
The #KCA might have ended but the trip to @TheGarden for #WWEMSG has just begun!
C Me TOMORROW at 3pm! #SDLive @WWE pic.twitter.com/MHNEs1daNd
— John Cena (@JohnCena) March 12, 2017
LIVE FROM NEW YORK … IT'S SATURDAY NIGHT!@BrockLesnar @TheGarden #MSG @WWE #WWENYC #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/lMFSlzh02M
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) March 12, 2017
– WWE posted this video of Austin Aries working out at the WWE Performance Center:
– Here is this week’s WWE Fury featuring seventeen Randy Orton powerslams: