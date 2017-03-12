wrestling / News

WWE News: Cena & Heyman Hype MSG Show, Austin Aries Works Out, Orton on WWE Fury

March 12, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– John Cena and Paul Heyman posted to Twitter hyping today’s house show in Madison Square Garden:

– WWE posted this video of Austin Aries working out at the WWE Performance Center:

– Here is this week’s WWE Fury featuring seventeen Randy Orton powerslams:

