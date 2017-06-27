wrestling / News

WWE News: Cena Hypes His Return Next Week, Runtimes For Kevin Owens DVD, Stock Down

June 27, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE’s stock closed at $20.38, down $0.26 (1.26%) from the previous closing price.

Wrestling DVD Network has revealed the runtimes for Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story which hits DVD and Blu-Ray next Tuesday. The first disc will have a one-hour runtime, with the second disc running three hours and three minutes. The third disc is two hours and fifty-four minutes long.

– John Cena posted to Twitter hyping his WWE return for next week’s episode of Smackdown, which takes place in Phoenix:

