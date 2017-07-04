– John Cena posted the following videos to Twitter promoting his return on tonight’s Smackdown:

I am not a 'face','brand',or 'gimmick'. I am a man. With 1 goal. Compete with the best! @WWE #SDLive #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/RUA4OB55xT — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 4, 2017

– WWE posted the following video of rapper Wale arriving at Smackdown today. Wale, who will be judge the Rap-Off between The New Day and The Usos, said that he will he will keep it clean, have a good time and call the battle down the line. He added that he wants the crowd to pick the fair winner: