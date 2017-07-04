wrestling / News

WWE News: Cena Hypes Smackdown Return Tonight, Wale Wants Crowd to Pick Rap-Off Winner

July 4, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– John Cena posted the following videos to Twitter promoting his return on tonight’s Smackdown:

– WWE posted the following video of rapper Wale arriving at Smackdown today. Wale, who will be judge the Rap-Off between The New Day and The Usos, said that he will he will keep it clean, have a good time and call the battle down the line. He added that he wants the crowd to pick the fair winner:

