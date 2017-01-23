wrestling / News

WWE News: Cena Leads Class at Tapout Center, Video of His 2006 Rumble Entrance, Stock Down

January 23, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE’s stock closed at $19.29, down $0.14 (0.72%) from the previous close.

PWInsider reports that following his appearance on The Today Show on Monday morning, John Cena did a private appearance at New York City’s Tapout Workout Center which turned into an invitation-only Fitness Class.

– In other Cena news, WWE posted the following video of his “Space Ship” entrance at the 2006 Royal Rumble on Facebook:

