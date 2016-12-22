wrestling / News

WWE News: Cena Posts Workout Video, Who Will Have a Breakout 2017, Stock Down

December 22, 2016 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE’s stock closed at $18.61, down $0.26 (1.38%) from the previous close.

– WWE’s latest poll asks which star is most likely to have a breakout year in 2017. As of now, the results are:

Big Cass: 24%
Baron Corbin: 16%
Neville: 14%
Apollo Crews: 12%
American Alpha: 9%
Emma: 9%
Nia Jax: 7%
Carmella: 4%
Dana Brooke: 3%
Jack Gallagher: 2%

– John Cena posted a couple of new workout videos from Hard Knocks South in Tampa, Florida today as he preps for his return at Monday’s Madison Square Garden show:

