– WWE’s stock closed at $18.61, down $0.26 (1.38%) from the previous close.

– WWE’s latest poll asks which star is most likely to have a breakout year in 2017. As of now, the results are:

Big Cass: 24%

Baron Corbin: 16%

Neville: 14%

Apollo Crews: 12%

American Alpha: 9%

Emma: 9%

Nia Jax: 7%

Carmella: 4%

Dana Brooke: 3%

Jack Gallagher: 2%

– John Cena posted a couple of new workout videos from Hard Knocks South in Tampa, Florida today as he preps for his return at Monday’s Madison Square Garden show: