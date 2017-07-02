wrestling / News

WWE News: Cena References Mark Henry ‘Retirement’ Promo, Bret Hart Turns 60, Naomi Adds LEDs to Title

July 2, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Naomi had some LEDs added to the Smackdown Women’s Championship. You can see a pic from last night’s WWE live event in Odessa, Texas featuring the title below:

– Jere is a new Bella Twins video, in which Nikki Bella and John Cena prepare for a date night. John Cena is wearing a salmon-colored jacket similar to Mark Henry’s from his infamous “Retirement” speech:

– Bret Hart turns sixty years old today. Natalya posted the following to Twitter, wishing him a happy birthday:

