WWE News: Cena References Mark Henry ‘Retirement’ Promo, Bret Hart Turns 60, Naomi Adds LEDs to Title
– Naomi had some LEDs added to the Smackdown Women’s Championship. You can see a pic from last night’s WWE live event in Odessa, Texas featuring the title below:
Meanwhile, Naomi had LED lights on her championship belt, which I don't believe we've seen on TV before. pic.twitter.com/JsfwARhIpw
— Justin Lee (@OAJustinLee) July 2, 2017
– Jere is a new Bella Twins video, in which Nikki Bella and John Cena prepare for a date night. John Cena is wearing a salmon-colored jacket similar to Mark Henry’s from his infamous “Retirement” speech:
– Bret Hart turns sixty years old today. Natalya posted the following to Twitter, wishing him a happy birthday:
When you're the best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be……… happy 60th birthday @brethitmanhart Most people don't know that when Bret was battling cancer and he had just had a major surgery and was still in a lot of pain, he flew thousands of miles to another country to walk me to the ring and show unconditional support. Whether I'm "good or bad" … I'll always remember it.