– John Cena spoke with CBS News for a new interview promoting the Come As You Are campaign with Crocs. You can read the interview at the link. During the interview, Cena was asked about his “secret” for stealing scenes in his comedies like Trainwreck and Sisters.

“I think a lot of the reason that stuff has made people laugh is because I’m okay not taking myself too seriously,” Cena said. “A lot of physically big dudes who are intimidating, imposing figures don’t want to lose that intimidating edge. I’m just not an intimidating guy by nature, so a bigger guy doing stuff that’s opposed to type is kind of funny.”

– Here is a clip from last night’s episode of WWE Ride Along, with Big Show and Kurt Angle recalling their 2004 Hair vs. Hair match:

– Steve Austin and Kawasaki teamed up for a Fourth of July message, as you can see below: