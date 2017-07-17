– John Cena and his mother Carol are appearing in a new ad for Hefty Ultra Strong. You can check it out below via WZ. Cena did work to promote the brand last summer as well.

– The Rock has been nominated for an award for his work playing Maui in Moana. The nominations for the 6th annual Behind the Voice Actors Awards have been released and the Great One has been nominated for Best Male Lead Vocal Performance in a Feature Film. He’s up against Alan Tudyk (K-2SO in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Albert Brooks (Marlin in Finding Dory), Art Parkinson (Kubo in Kubo and the Two Strings), Bill Murray (Baloo in The Jungle Book), Ed O’Neill (Hank in Finding Dory), James Arnold Taylor (Ratchet in Ratchet & Clank), Liam Neeson (The Monster in A Monster Calls), Mark Rylance (BFG in The BFG) and Matthew McConaughey (Buster Moon in Sing).

The winners will be announced next week. The full nominations list is here.