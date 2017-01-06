– Here is a new video from John Cena in which he addresses the people of China and notes that three of the company’s recent Chinese recruits are now at the Performance Center. Zhao Xia, Yifeng, and Big Boa all reported to the PC this week.

It was a pleasure meeting you all in Shanghai, maybe I'll see you across the ring one day. #Welcome pic.twitter.com/YZr4lnEzS1 — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 6, 2017

– WWE released the following bonus clip from Total Divas with Eva Marie, Natalya, Naomi and Renee Young speaking with Mark Carrano about the Brand Split: