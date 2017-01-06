wrestling / News

WWE News: Cena Talks New Chinese Recruits, Divas Talk Brand Split in Total Divas Bonus Clip

January 6, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
john-cena-smackdown-122716

– Here is a new video from John Cena in which he addresses the people of China and notes that three of the company’s recent Chinese recruits are now at the Performance Center. Zhao Xia, Yifeng, and Big Boa all reported to the PC this week.

– WWE released the following bonus clip from Total Divas with Eva Marie, Natalya, Naomi and Renee Young speaking with Mark Carrano about the Brand Split:

