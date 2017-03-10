wrestling / News

WWE News: Cena Teases ‘Doctor Of Thuganomics’ For Kids Choice Awards, NXT Guide Promo

March 10, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– John Cena took to Twitter to hype tomorrow’s Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards, which he’s hosting. Cena teased the return of the Doctor of Thuganomics:

– Here is a promo for the upcoming NXT guide titled The Future Is Now. The book releases on April 11th:

