– Smackdown ranked #2 for the night among series and specials in Tuesday’s Nielsen social media ratings. The show had 19,000 authors with 83,000 intereactions on Twitter (up from last week’s 13,000 and 57,000) and 75,000 users with 116,000 interactions on Facebook (up from 59,000 and 91,000). This is Us on NBC ranked at #1.

– 67% of fans gave NXT a positive rating in this week’s WWE Twitter poll on the topic:

Did you enjoy tonight's episode of @WWENXT? — WWE (@WWE) January 19, 2017

– Here is the latest UpUpDownDown, down Cesaro and Xavier Woods playing London Heist VR: