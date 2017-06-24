– Cesaro posted a photo on Instagram of himself with Cody Rhodes on Instagram, seemingly congratulating him for his ROH title win.

👑 👔 A post shared by Cesaro (@wwecesaro) on Jun 24, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

– WWE has posted a full match between Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle from Wrestlemania XIX:

– ESPN has revealed its latest Power Rankings. Samoa Joe is at #1, followed by Braun Strowman, Jinder Mahal, AJ Styles and Roman Reigns in the top five.