WWE News: Cesaro Posts Photo Of Cody Rhodes, Samoa Joe Tops ESPN Power Rankings, Full Lesnar vs. Angle Match

June 24, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– Cesaro posted a photo on Instagram of himself with Cody Rhodes on Instagram, seemingly congratulating him for his ROH title win.

– WWE has posted a full match between Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle from Wrestlemania XIX:

ESPN has revealed its latest Power Rankings. Samoa Joe is at #1, followed by Braun Strowman, Jinder Mahal, AJ Styles and Roman Reigns in the top five.

