WWE News: Chad Gable Reacts to Smackdown Tag Title Match, Sting’s WrestleMania 31 Entrance

March 20, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– In honor of Sting’s birthday today, WWE posted his full WrestleMania 31 entrance on YouTube as you can see below:

– Chad Gable took to Twitter to comment on the announcement earlier today that he and Jason Jordan will defend the Smackdown Tag Team Championships against the Usos on this week’s episode:

