– Wrestling Observer Live reports that the Elimination Chamber will be different than the structure used in previous events. This is why WWE is promoting the match as being inside the “all-new” Elimination Chamber. The specifics of what has been changed isn’t known. The old chamber weighed nearly ten tons and was hung above the ring.

– Christian, who attended tonight’s Florida Panthers NHL game as part of the team’s “Wrestling Night,” was featured on the NFL NHL Network Arena Cam as you can see below: