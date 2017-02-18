– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans which WWE superstar would have the best chance of winning the NBA’s slam dunk competition. Kofi Kingston is leading with 43% of the vote, followed by Big Cass (25 percent), Roman Reigns (10 percent), AJ Styles (10 percent), and Neville (5 percent).

– As part of the NBA’s All-Star Weekend, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal did their best Ric Flair impressions.

– WWE has posted a new video of Macey Estrella coaching WWE prospects at the Performance Center.