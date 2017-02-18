wrestling / News
WWE News: Charles Barkley and Shaq Give Ric Flair Impressions, Fans Poll On WWE Stars In Slam Dunk Competition, Macey Estrella Trains WWE Prospects
– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans which WWE superstar would have the best chance of winning the NBA’s slam dunk competition. Kofi Kingston is leading with 43% of the vote, followed by Big Cass (25 percent), Roman Reigns (10 percent), AJ Styles (10 percent), and Neville (5 percent).
– As part of the NBA’s All-Star Weekend, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal did their best Ric Flair impressions.
"Whoooo!" #CharlesBarkley and #Shaq give their best @RicFlairNatrBoy impersonation 😂 pic.twitter.com/cgcW2HgrYV
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2017
– WWE has posted a new video of Macey Estrella coaching WWE prospects at the Performance Center.