wrestling / News
WWE News: Charlotte Comments on Title Loss, Triple H Posts Pic With Bayley, Recent Tryout Addresses Injury
– Teddy Stigma, who was part of the recent WWE Performance Center tryout but suffered a knee injury, took to Twitter to address why he withdrew from Sunday night’s FEST Wrestling event:
For anyone who missed my original tweet-storm about this from Feb 5th…
Spread the word and stuff. pic.twitter.com/nCqwKw5Nqh
— Teddy Stigma (@TeddyStigma) February 13, 2017
– Charlotte Flair commented on her Raw Women’s Title loss, posting:
I've succeeded and failed throughout my life based on one person and one person only. ME.
This isn't done. #Raw #RoadTo5x
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 14, 2017
– Meanwhile, Triple H shared a pic with Bayley after her win:
It's not #JustBayley…
It's @WWE #Raw Women's Champion.
Congratulations @itsBayleyWWE!! #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/iffCFCk9y0
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 14, 2017