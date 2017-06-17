wrestling / News

WWE News: Charlotte Predicts Men’s Money in the Bank Match, Enzo Amore Threatens To Knock Out Conor McGregor

June 17, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– In a post on Twitter, Charlotte posted a photo of herself and Shinsuke Nakamura, predicting that he will win the Money in the Bank ladder match tomorrow night.

– In a post on Twitter, Enzo Amore said that he thinks Floyd Mayweather will knock out Conor McGregor and said he would do it if Mayweather didn’t.

