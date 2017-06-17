wrestling / News
WWE News: Charlotte Predicts Men’s Money in the Bank Match, Enzo Amore Threatens To Knock Out Conor McGregor
June 17, 2017 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Charlotte posted a photo of herself and Shinsuke Nakamura, predicting that he will win the Money in the Bank ladder match tomorrow night.
Future Mr. & Ms. Money in the Bank 👑👸🏼 #SDLive @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/43cwyfXFp2
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 17, 2017
– In a post on Twitter, Enzo Amore said that he thinks Floyd Mayweather will knock out Conor McGregor and said he would do it if Mayweather didn’t.
.@TheNotoriousMMA , you talk s*** and Floyd is going to knock it out of you. And if he doesn’t, I will.
— Enzo Amore (@real1) June 16, 2017