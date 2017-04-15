– On The Bella Twins’ official Youtube channel, Nikki Bella and John Cena asked for fan ideas to celebrate the channel getting 500,000 subscribers. Cena’s suggestion was to get naked.

– Tye Dillinger will appear at Barnes & Noble (2418 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, Florida) at 7 PM on April 20 to sign copies of the book NXT: The Future is Now. The signing is limited to the first 200 fans.

– Nikki Bella recently tweeted a challenge to Charlotte, citing “unfinished business.” Then told her in a video that she was coming or her. Charlotte replied: