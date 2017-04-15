wrestling / News
WWE News: Charlotte Responds To Nikki Bella’s Challenge, Tye Dillinger Set For Appearance, Cena and Bella Need Your Help
– On The Bella Twins’ official Youtube channel, Nikki Bella and John Cena asked for fan ideas to celebrate the channel getting 500,000 subscribers. Cena’s suggestion was to get naked.
– Tye Dillinger will appear at Barnes & Noble (2418 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, Florida) at 7 PM on April 20 to sign copies of the book NXT: The Future is Now. The signing is limited to the first 200 fans.
– Nikki Bella recently tweeted a challenge to Charlotte, citing “unfinished business.” Then told her in a video that she was coming or her. Charlotte replied:
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 15, 2017
Record-setting Divas Champ against the 4x, 2nd-Generation Womens Champ?
The Queen vs. the Fearless?
Time & Place woman @BellaTwins pic.twitter.com/Iu3F2Mm2Oj
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 15, 2017