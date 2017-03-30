– Charlotte Flair spoke with Sporting News for a new interview promoting WrestleMania 33. The former Women’s Champion said that Orlando is a great spot for this year’s WrestleMania due to its NXT connection, saying, “I think it’s great, especially with the NXT roots. To know that a lot of the Superstars on the WrestleMania card this year, NXT was first their home and to know it’s coming full circle from being at Full Sail to now at the stadium, I think it’s going to be special for a lot of the talent. I think it’s going to be special for a lot of the families.”

– WWE posted the following video of Lana and The New Day at the Jurassic Park Raptor Encounter at Universal Studios in Orlando from earlier this week: