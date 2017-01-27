– Mick Foley has provided the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week, hyping the Holy Foley preview show with himself, Corey Graves, Cathy Kelley and Noelle Foley.

– The documentary Shattering Glass Ceilings: The Women of WWE is available online through Channel 4 in the UK. It was filmed during the build to Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair at WWE Hell in a Cell last year.

Talksport has a quote from the special, with Charlotte talking about her pre-match emotions. She said: “I try to bottle all my emotion until my music hits because I feel that’s the best part of the story when you get to see us as performers go through the battle. So when I come through that curtain you’ll see how I feel. For me four years ago, this wasn’t on my radar, I could never see myself here or wanted to be a wrestler and now I’m like this is what I was meant to do my whole life.”

– Here is the latest “Midnight Workout” clip from Stephanie McMahon: