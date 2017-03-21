wrestling / News
WWE News: Charlotte to Attend The USO Metro DC Dinner, See Inside John Cena & Nikki Bella’s Kitchen
March 21, 2017 | Posted by
– Charlotte Flair is representing WWE at the USO Metro DC annual awards dinner in Washington, DC tonight…
Headed to Washington for the @USOMetroDC Annual Awards Dinner. #ThankYou for all that you do for our nation’s troops. #Heroes 🇺🇸
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 21, 2017
🇺🇸 visiting The Pentagon! pic.twitter.com/jeEjE5PhQR
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 21, 2017
– Here is the latest episode of “Our Home” with John Cena and Nikki Bella showing off their kitchen….