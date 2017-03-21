wrestling / News

WWE News: Charlotte to Attend The USO Metro DC Dinner, See Inside John Cena & Nikki Bella’s Kitchen

March 21, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Charlotte Flair is representing WWE at the USO Metro DC annual awards dinner in Washington, DC tonight…

– Here is the latest episode of “Our Home” with John Cena and Nikki Bella showing off their kitchen….

