– Charlotte Flair spoke with ComicBook.com for a new interview promoting the Royal Rumble. When asked whether she would like to be part of the Royal Rumble match, Flair said she would but only if it made storyline sense.

Flair noted, “I have the Women’s Championship and I think our focus should be building a stronger division, showing that we are just as big of a draw as the men, but once I’m not in the title picture anymore, I think it would be great to enter the Rumble, because at the end of the day, I can outwrestle some of them, but it would have to make storyline sense. I hope in the future, if we have a big enough division to do it or if they ever bring RAW and Smackdown back together, I’d love for us to have an all-female Royal Rumble. I think that would be awesome.”

– ESPN’s Off the Top Rope segment of SportsCenter with Jonathan Coachman was delayed to tomorrow and will air during the usual 9 PM ET hour. The segment will feature Royal Rumble moments in honor of this weekend’s show.