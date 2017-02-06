– WWE announced today that WWE’s new Chinese recruits reported to the Performance Center last week. A total of seven recruits from the country are there, namely Gao Lei, Gu Guangming, Cheng Yuxiang, Wang Xiaolong, Zhao Xia, Yifeng and Big Boa and Tian Bing.

“When we held our first-ever tryout in China last year, we identified seven gifted athletes who had the potential to become WWE Superstars,” said Triple H. “They are finally training together at the WWE Performance Center, where they will be given the opportunity to develop their skills and serve as an inspiration to millions of WWE fans back home. These recruits are also symbolic of WWE’s commitment to finding the most talented athletes and entertainers from around the world.”

– After Randy Orton’s comments about how the Super Bowl doesn’t compare to WrestleMania drew some attention, a new article at Forbes has taken the time to check that statement. The piece from Alfred Konuwa compares the last five Super Bowls to WrestleManias hosted in the same city.

“The Super Bowl generates exponentially more than WrestleMania when it comes to economic impact, but WWE’s comparable figures in attendance and ad revenue make WrestleMania a bigger bang for the buck of host cities, who have to bid significantly more in order to host the Super Bowl,” the piece notes. “It doesn’t help that the jury seems to be out on whether or not it makes business sense to host a Super Bowl. Articles from the Huffington Post, USA Today and the Wall Street Journal seem to suggest the Super Bowl investment may not be a wise one.”