WWE News: Chris Benoit’s Son Attends WWE Show, John Cena’s First Workout Video

June 18, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Chris Benoit’s son David attended Friday’s Raw-branded house show in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, as you can see from his post below. David has attended several shows in the pastr and expressed an interest in getting into the industry:

– Here is John Cena’s first workout video on the Bella Twins YouTube channel, which also features his trainer Rob MacIntyre:

Daniel Benoit, John Cena

