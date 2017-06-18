wrestling / News
WWE News: Chris Benoit’s Son Attends WWE Show, John Cena’s First Workout Video
June 18, 2017 | Posted by
– Chris Benoit’s son David attended Friday’s Raw-branded house show in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, as you can see from his post below. David has attended several shows in the pastr and expressed an interest in getting into the industry:
Im back at @Wwe Edmonton pic.twitter.com/b6NIC6gNRW
— David benoit (@RealDavidBenoit) June 17, 2017
– Here is John Cena’s first workout video on the Bella Twins YouTube channel, which also features his trainer Rob MacIntyre: