– WWE will be releasing their latest theme song album on Friday. The album, WWE Uncaged II, will include the themes of Brian Pillman, Papa Shango, Haku, The Texas Tornado, Rob Van Dam and the Big Bossman among others. You can order it on Amazon here.

– Tonight’s episode of Raw in Detroit will be the final event for the company in the Joe Louis Arena before the venue closes later this year. WWE released videos of Chris Jericho and Big Show dicussing their memories of the arena, as well as one of Mike Rome previewing the final Raw at the arena: