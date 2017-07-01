wrestling / News
WWE News: Chris Jericho Says Japan Will Always Be On The List, Unseen Footage Of Women’s Gauntlet Match, Recap Video Of Second Women’s MITB Match
July 1, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new video in which Chris Jericho talks about his live event in Tokyo this weekend. He also explained why Japan will always be on The List of Jericho.
– WWE has posted ‘unseen’ footage from the Women’s Gauntlet match on RAW:
– WWE has also posted a recap of the second Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, which happened Tuesday on Smackdown Live.