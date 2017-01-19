– Chris Jericho noted on Talk is Jericho that he signed a new contract with WWE this week. Jericho and his band Fozzy are currently recording a new album and have been announced for the “Welcome to Rockville” tour, as well as Rocklahoma and Carolina Rebellion in May. Jericho added that he has three Hollywood projects in the works.

– Here is a clip from Total Divas, in which Lana runs into an ex-boyfriend and reveals her wedding jitters.