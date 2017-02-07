wrestling / News

WWE News: Clip From New Legends With JBL, Patriots Wield WWE Title in Super Bowl Celebration

February 7, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Here is a clip from the new episode of Legends With JBL that was added to the WWE Network today. JBL’s guest is Stan “The Lariat” Hansen:

– The New England Patriots had their victory parade celebrating their Super Bowl LI win on Tuesday and the custom WWE Championship they received was in attendance. You can see pics from Twitter of the belt held aloft below:

article topics :

Legends with JBL, Stan Hansen, Super Bowl, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading