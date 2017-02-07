wrestling / News
WWE News: Clip From New Legends With JBL, Patriots Wield WWE Title in Super Bowl Celebration
February 7, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is a clip from the new episode of Legends With JBL that was added to the WWE Network today. JBL’s guest is Stan “The Lariat” Hansen:
– The New England Patriots had their victory parade celebrating their Super Bowl LI win on Tuesday and the custom WWE Championship they received was in attendance. You can see pics from Twitter of the belt held aloft below:
The champs are here #patriots @wwe #wcvb pic.twitter.com/wQZIZKqvUx
— Scott Isaacs (@ScottIsaacs) February 7, 2017
The @WWE Belt is stylin' and profilin' at the @Patriots Parade #WBZ Wooooo! pic.twitter.com/Cbndf4nGdk
— Brad Tatum (@BradTatum) February 7, 2017
I WANT THAT #PATRIOTS #WWE WORLD TITLE PLS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/zGRr4fvU6S
— Jason Joseph (@JayShockblast) February 7, 2017