– WWE has announced new details on the next WWE Performance Center All-Access event. The event will take place on March 30th and will include a VIP Experience at NXT Takeover: Orlando on April 1st. You can find out more details here.

– WWE Studios has released a new clip from their latest drama Sleight. The sci-fi drama is directed by Justin Dillard and releases on April 28th.

In Sleight, a young street magician (Jacob Latimore) is left to care for his little sister after their parents passing and turns to illegal activities to keep a roof over their heads. When he gets in too deep, his sister is kidnapped and he is forced to use his magic and brilliant mind to save her.