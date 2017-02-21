– CM Punk took to Twitter last night to explain why he didn’t answer the Rock’s call after Raw. Soon after the Great One called Punk from the middle of the ring to get the crowd riled up before the filming of Fighting With My Family scenes, Punk said on his Twitter account:

I'm walking Larry. It's his birthday. — Coach (@CMPunk) February 21, 2017

– Shinsuke Nakamura did a new interview (courtesy of Yahoo! Sports Japan) and said that he would like to face AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33. Nakamura said, “If the opportunity presented itself, I want to do it. AJ does not yet have an opponent and I’d like to fill that spot. I’ve achieved a lot this year, but there’s much more to do. I want to make more strides over the next year and show my true ability.”

Styles responded on Twitter, saying in reference to his spot in tonight’s Smackdown battle royal to determine Bray Wyatt’s #1 contender: