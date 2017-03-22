wrestling / News
WWE News: Coach at Last Night’s Smackdown, Bryan and Brie Register at Baby Store, Ryder Filming For New YouTube Show
– Babies R’ Us has posted video of Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella registering at their Phoenix, Arizona store:
– Jonathan Coachman was backstage at last night’s Smackdown in Connecticut. You can see pics of him below, including filming content with Shane McMahon for tonight’s SportsCenter:
Me and @shanemcmahon today. Great to catch up right before @WrestleMania and @GMSmackDown pic.twitter.com/fzMcLlSW2i
— Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) March 21, 2017
Tonight @shanemcmahon sits down with @TheCoachESPN ahead of #WrestleMania. Airs on SportsCenter in the 9p ET hour also live on ESPN App. pic.twitter.com/gVS1zb22DE
— Ashok Moore (@AshokaESPN) March 22, 2017
With my good pal @TheCoachESPN –so proud of you coach!! pic.twitter.com/N8XRdxcvTy
— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) March 21, 2017
– Zack Ryder noted on Twitter that he is filming episodes for another new YouTube show, titled “Unboxed With Zack Ryder”:
Filming some episodes of my OTHER new YouTube show…@WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder! pic.twitter.com/tYY4HaihUB
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) March 22, 2017