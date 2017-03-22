wrestling / News

WWE News: Coach at Last Night’s Smackdown, Bryan and Brie Register at Baby Store, Ryder Filming For New YouTube Show

March 22, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Babies R’ Us has posted video of Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella registering at their Phoenix, Arizona store:

– Jonathan Coachman was backstage at last night’s Smackdown in Connecticut. You can see pics of him below, including filming content with Shane McMahon for tonight’s SportsCenter:

– Zack Ryder noted on Twitter that he is filming episodes for another new YouTube show, titled “Unboxed With Zack Ryder”:

