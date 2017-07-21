– PWInsider reports that WWE filed their response to the latest amended version of Raven and Buff Bagwell’s lawsuit against them over allegations that WWE owes royalties from the WWE Network’s usage of material featuring them. The response falls along the previous arguments’ lines that the two are not owed any royalties.

– AJ Styles is appearing at Wizard World Columbus on Friday, August 4th. Styles is set for a Q&A at 5 PM, photo ops at 5:45 PM and autograph signings from 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM. You can find out more about the con and Styles’ appearance here.