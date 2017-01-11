wrestling / News
WWE News: Contract Signing Set For Next NXT, #DIY React to Authors of Pain Attack, Fan Poll on NXT
January 11, 2017 | Posted by
– 63% of fans on Twitter said they liked NXT in WWE’s latest Twitter poll:
– WWE has announced a contract signing next week between Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura for their NXT Takeover: San Antonio match:
– Here is the NXT Fallout video, with #DIY reacting to the Authors of Pain’s attack on them to end NXT. Johnny Gargano says that the Authors know deep down that they can’t beat #DIY, saying that they had better get ready for San Antonio: