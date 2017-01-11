– 63% of fans on Twitter said they liked NXT in WWE’s latest Twitter poll:

Did you enjoy tonight's episode of @WWENXT? — WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2017

– WWE has announced a contract signing next week between Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura for their NXT Takeover: San Antonio match:

– Here is the NXT Fallout video, with #DIY reacting to the Authors of Pain’s attack on them to end NXT. Johnny Gargano says that the Authors know deep down that they can’t beat #DIY, saying that they had better get ready for San Antonio: