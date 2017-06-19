wrestling / News
WWE News: Corbin Comments on MITB Win, Nikki Bella at Music Video Awards, Stock Down
June 19, 2017
– WWE’s stock closed at $20.70, down $0.21 (1.0%) from the previous closing price.
– Baron Corbin posted his first message to Twitter since his win at Money in the Bank on Sunday night. Corbin posted:
So good to be me #EOD pic.twitter.com/YsqelcOKLl
— Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) June 19, 2017
– Nikki Bella posted video from her appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Video Awards in Toronto last night: