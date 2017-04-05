wrestling / News

WWE News: Corey Graves Admits That AJ vs. Shane Was Good, New Baby Watch Video From Brie Bella

April 5, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– On a recent episode of WWE’s Bring It To The Table, Corey Graves made it known that he was not a fan of the AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon match that was announced for WrestleMania 33. Graves posted the following on Twitter, admitting that they ended up having a good match…

– Here is the latest Baby Watch video from Brie Bella. She is 36 weeks pregnant, and teases that Birdie Joe Danielson may arrive earlier than the April 30th date given…

