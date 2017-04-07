– WWE stock closed at $22.11 today, down $0.23 (1.03%) from the previous close. The drop follows a week of upward mobility following the initial drop on Monday following the WWE Network subscriber count announcement.

– Corey Graves noted on Twitter that the announcers — or he, at least — had no idea the Hardy Boyz were returning at WrestleMania until they appeared on camera. Graves posted to Twitter:

You heard it live. I found out when all of you did. https://t.co/FfPaq1aelh — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) April 6, 2017

– Here is a new WWE 360 video featuring The New Day making their entrance into WrestleMania: