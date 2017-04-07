wrestling / News

WWE News: Corey Graves Didn’t Know The Hardys Were Returning, New Day 360 WM Entrance, Stock Down

April 7, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE stock closed at $22.11 today, down $0.23 (1.03%) from the previous close. The drop follows a week of upward mobility following the initial drop on Monday following the WWE Network subscriber count announcement.

– Corey Graves noted on Twitter that the announcers — or he, at least — had no idea the Hardy Boyz were returning at WrestleMania until they appeared on camera. Graves posted to Twitter:

– Here is a new WWE 360 video featuring The New Day making their entrance into WrestleMania:

