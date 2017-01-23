– The latest edition of WWE’s “Canvas 2 Canvas” features the Macho Man Randy Savage.

– WWE has revealed the cover art for their new book of top ten lists, which features a foreword by Chris Jericho.

– There will be a Smackdown Live event tonight in Saginaw, Michigan at the Dow Event Center. It includes WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Dean Ambrose, WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha vs. The Wyatt Family and WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch.