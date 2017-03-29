wrestling / News

WWE News: Cover For Kevin Owens DVD, Triple H’s Latest Workout Video, Stock Down

March 29, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE stock closed at $22.43, down $0.07 (0.31%) from the previous closing price.

– Triple H has posted his latest workout video online as he preps for his Non-Sanctioned Match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33:

– Kevin Owens shared out the cover art for his “Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story” DVD that releases through WWE in July:

Kevin Owens, Triple H, WWE DVD

