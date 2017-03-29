wrestling / News
WWE News: Cover For Kevin Owens DVD, Triple H’s Latest Workout Video, Stock Down
March 29, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE stock closed at $22.43, down $0.07 (0.31%) from the previous closing price.
– Triple H has posted his latest workout video online as he preps for his Non-Sanctioned Match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33:
Use every hour. Do. The. Work.
Started final preparations for @WrestleMania…
Tricep Death
Shoulder Shockers@DeFrancosGym @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/4ld26sz8VP
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 29, 2017
– Kevin Owens shared out the cover art for his “Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story” DVD that releases through WWE in July:
July. pic.twitter.com/VWFuCCBP1r
— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 29, 2017