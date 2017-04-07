– Cracked posted the following video, looking at WrestleMania 33. In the video, they joke about not knowing what Triple H’s gimmick is with his WrestleMania entrances, Nikki Bella not seeming that surprised when John Cena popped the question, Brock Lesnar looking like an 80s villain and then said that “A Millennial Killed a Piece of Our Childhood at WWE’s WrestleMania” in regards to Roman Reigns defeating the Undertaker…

– During the Rock’s appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Big Show made a cameo (at the 2:50 mark) to play Phone Booth…