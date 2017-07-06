– WWE posted the following video, looking at the 17 steamiest Superstar kisses…

– Cricket Wireless announced the following Summerslam sweepstakes today…

Cricket Wireless® to Send One Lucky Fan and a Guest to SummerSlam®

Grand Prize Package Includes Airfare, lodging, a $500 prepaid Gift Card and More

ATLANTA, July 6, 2017 – WWE fans who want to experience the action at SummerSlam now have the chance to enter a special sweepstakes that delivers a great prize package thanks to Cricket Wireless. Cricket, an official sponsor of WWE and co-presenting sponsor of SummerSlam, will send a lucky winner and their guest to SummerSlam taking place on Aug. 20 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

WWE fans can enter the sweepstakes July 7-Aug 6 at their local Cricket Wireless store or at cricketsweepstakes.com/SummerSlam17.

The grand prize winner gets:

Roundtrip airfare and lodging for 2 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

2 tickets to WWE SummerSlam, presented by Cricket Wireless

2 tickets to attend SummerSlam VIP Pre-Party

$500 prepaid gift card

A new Samsung Galaxy S8 with 1-year of Cricket Wireless unlimited plan service

“We look for ways to utilize our strategic relationships to provide unique experiences for our customers,” said Tiffany Baehman, vice president and chief marketing officer, Cricket Wireless. “WWE helps us deliver on that commitment by giving fans opportunities to meet some of their biggest superstars, access to WWE Network, and a chance to attend events like WrestleMania and SummerSlam.”

In addition to the grand prize, we’re giving 2 first prize winners a new Samsung S8 with 6 months of Cricket Wireless Unlimited Plan service and WWE autographed collectibles. Three second prize winners will get WWE autographed collectibles.

Afraid you’ll miss out on SummerSlam if you don’t win? Through July 31, Cricket Rewards and the WWE Network are teaming to give Cricket Rewards users a 3-month free trial to WWE Network and content through the WWE Network app for only 500 points. That gives you all the SummerSlam action plus unlimited access to more than 8,000 hours of on-demand WWE programs at home or on the go.

To start enjoying your WWE Network subscription, follow these 3 steps to:

Visit network.wwe.com/cricket.

Enter your WWE Subscription Code to activate.

Follow the instructions to complete registration.

