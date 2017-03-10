– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the current plans for WrestleMania 33’s main event call for Brock Lesnar to win the Universal Championship in his match with Goldberg. The site notes that the match has been pencilled in as the main event from the start and that Goldberg’s dominant showing has been based on the idea that Lesnar would go over at the end.

Goldberg’s contract expires after WrestleMania, although there’s always the chance that they could sign him for a longer stretch.

– WWE.com has an article in which Billie Kay and Peyton Royce are calling for Ember Moon’s Eclipse to be banned. Key tweaked her neck taking the move and while she’s fine, both she and Royce took to Twitter to call for a ban: