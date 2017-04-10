wrestling / News

WWE News: Curt Hawkins Comments on Raw Debut, Promo For 205 Live

April 10, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Curt Hawkins posted the following to Twitter following his Superstar Shakeup debut on Raw and being knocked out by Big Show:

– WWE posted the following promo hyping Tuesday night’s 205 Live, which will feature TJ Perkins vs. Jack Gallagher:

