wrestling / News
WWE News: Curt Hawkins Comments on Raw Debut, Promo For 205 Live
April 10, 2017 | Posted by
– Curt Hawkins posted the following to Twitter following his Superstar Shakeup debut on Raw and being knocked out by Big Show:
My face hurts… a lot… that been said… it's now time for @WWE #RAW to… FACE THE FACTS! pic.twitter.com/trNanBSgTc
— Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) April 11, 2017
– WWE posted the following promo hyping Tuesday night’s 205 Live, which will feature TJ Perkins vs. Jack Gallagher:
Watch as @MegaTJP battles @GentlemanJackG TOMORROW NIGHT on #205Live at 10/9c only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/wNilMqJgdH
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017