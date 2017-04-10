– Curt Hawkins posted the following to Twitter following his Superstar Shakeup debut on Raw and being knocked out by Big Show:

My face hurts… a lot… that been said… it's now time for @WWE #RAW to… FACE THE FACTS! pic.twitter.com/trNanBSgTc — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) April 11, 2017

– WWE posted the following promo hyping Tuesday night’s 205 Live, which will feature TJ Perkins vs. Jack Gallagher: