WWE News: Dana Brooke Teases Details of Emma Conversation, Punjabi Prison Promo
July 9, 2017 | Posted by
– Dana Brooke posted the following to Twitter, teasing details of her private conversation with Emma after the latter interrupted the pre-show and asked Dana to come backstage so they could talk:
Emma had some interesting things 2 say..🤔#wwe @WWE #WWEGBOF #WWEGreatBallsOfFire pic.twitter.com/MPzU175hN1
— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) July 10, 2017
– Here is a promo for Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal’s Punjabi Prison match at Battleground:
