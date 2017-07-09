wrestling / News

WWE News: Dana Brooke Teases Details of Emma Conversation, Punjabi Prison Promo

July 9, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Dana Brooke posted the following to Twitter, teasing details of her private conversation with Emma after the latter interrupted the pre-show and asked Dana to come backstage so they could talk:

– Here is a promo for Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal’s Punjabi Prison match at Battleground:

article topics :

Dana Brooke, Emma, WWE Battleground, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading