Yesterday I had the opportunity to work with #DanaWarrior who is the wife of the #UltimateWarrior and we had an absolute blast speaking with members of the @BGCA_Clubs in Orlando, FL about #BeaSTAR! We had SOOO MUCH FUN and I'm looking forward to teaming up with you more and I must say we make a GREAT team spreading positive vibes. 🙌🏽 Your smile and energy you bring is absolutely contagious. ☮️❤️😊 #blockthehate #dreambig #positivevibes #positivementalattitude #bedifferent #mevsme #thedoubtersmademedoit #lovewins #smile #fun #wwe #BeaSTAR #RoadToWrestleMania #WWEHero

A post shared by Darren Young aka Freddie (@fredarren) on Feb 16, 2017 at 8:08am PST