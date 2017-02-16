wrestling / News
WWE News: Dana Warrior Works Anti-Bullying Rally With WWE, Sting Promotes The WWE Champions Mobile Game
– Sting posted the following on Twitter, promoting the WWE Champions mobile game…
In my entire career, the one opponent I wish I could have faced was The Undertaker! Now I can. #LetsSettleThis https://t.co/aVoNXWdbR6 pic.twitter.com/CaHuOWWC99
— Sting (@Sting) February 16, 2017
– Dana Warrior worked an anti-bullying rally at the Boys & Girl Clubs of Orlando yesterday with Darren Young…
Yesterday I had the opportunity to work with #DanaWarrior who is the wife of the #UltimateWarrior and we had an absolute blast speaking with members of the @BGCA_Clubs in Orlando, FL about #BeaSTAR! We had SOOO MUCH FUN and I'm looking forward to teaming up with you more and I must say we make a GREAT team spreading positive vibes. 🙌🏽 Your smile and energy you bring is absolutely contagious. ☮️❤️😊 #blockthehate #dreambig #positivevibes #positivementalattitude #bedifferent #mevsme #thedoubtersmademedoit #lovewins #smile #fun #wwe #BeaSTAR #RoadToWrestleMania #WWEHero